RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Several people have been shot near Virginia Commonwealth University’s Monroe Park campus during a reported active shooter situation, a school board member told Nexstar’s WRIC.

Alerts sent to students and staff reported the shooting happened around 5 p.m. ET. Shortly before 6 p.m. ET that there was heavy police activity near Altria Theater.

That’s where the shooting reportedly took place, according to Richmond School Board member Jonathan Young. He tells WRIC the shooting happened as students and families from Huguenot High School were leaving a graduation ceremony at Altria.

Also according to Young, there were multiple injuries. A witness told WRIC they heard at least 30 shots fired.

“Everyone literally started running for their lives,” the witness explained. She said she believes at least one of the people shot was a graduate.

Authorities have yet to release any information.

Police and SWAT units are on scene, Nexstar’s WRIC reports. Those nearby are asked to avoid the area.

An alert from VCU posted shortly after 6 p.m. ET says multiple agencies are on the scene, but “there is no ongoing threat to the community.”

Huguenot High School’s graduation was scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET.

Thomas Jefferson High School also had a graduation scheduled for later in the evening, but it has now been canceled.

This is a developing story.