Multi-vehicle crash on I-195 sends nine to hospital

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — A multi-vehicle crash shut down several lanes of travel on I-195 East Sunday night.

State Police responded to the scene between Exit 1 and 2 shortly after 8:30 p.m.

Eyewitness News observed multiple rescues from surrounding communities transport patients from the scene. Massachusetts State Police confirmed a total of nine people were taken to area hospitals.

Right now, the extent of injuries is not known. We have calls into police for more information and will continue to update this story both online and on the air.