ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A multi-vehicle crash backed up traffic Sunday evening on 95 South in Attleboro.

A 12 News crew observed several vehicles scattered across the highway and multiple ambulances called to the scene. Right now, there’s no word on injuries.

The highway was shut down for at least an hour and traffic was diverted, but lanes of travel began to reopen around 5:15 p.m.

Massachusetts State Police are investigating the crash.