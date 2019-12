A portion of Winthrop Street in Rehoboth is closed as police respond to a multi-vehicle crash Friday morning.

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Police and fire crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Rehoboth.

It happened just before eight o’clock in the area of 500 Winthrop Street. Eyewitness News observed several ambulances transporting people from the scene. There’s no word on the extent of their injuries.

Right now, a portion of the roadway remains closed with traffic being detoured.

