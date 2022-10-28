NEW YORK (WPRI) — After nine days of searching, 16-year-old Colleen Weaver has been found safe in New York City, according to Raynham Police Chief James Donovan.

Weaver was located around 11 p.m. Thursday with the assistance of the New York Police Department and the FBI, Donovan said.

She was first reported missing on Tuesday, Oct. 18, and was believed to be in danger.

“We are very glad to have found Colleen and that she’ll soon be reunited with her family,” Donovan said. “This was the best possible outcome we could have hoped for and I want to commend the tireless efforts of our dedicated officers and our partners in the NYPD and FBI who helped to locate her. This has been a trying couple of weeks for everybody involved and I want to thank everyone who assisted in this tremendous effort.”

Her discovery came hours after a prayer vigil was held in Raynham, where dozens in the community came together to support the search efforts.

Police have not released any additional information.

Be the First to Know: Get the 12 News App to receive breaking news alerts on your phone or tablet »