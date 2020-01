JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A woman has died after crashing her car into the Pell Bridge Toll Plaza.

Rhode Island State Police have identified the victim as Mary Clark, 72, of Middletown.

They said Clark was driving on Route 138 West when he car struck a concrete post and metal pole just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Jamestown Rescue transported Clark to Rhode Island Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.