Middletown police investigating deadly pedestrian crash

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A woman has died and a man is seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle Saturday afternoon in Middletown, according to police.

Police say a woman was backing out of a driveway at 46 Ward Avenue when her 2011 Jeep Cherokee struck two people. The vehicle then continued on its path and struck the front porch of a neighboring home.

A female victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. A male victim was transported to Newport Hospital with serious injuries. Their names are being withheld pending family notification.

Middletown police are investigating the crash. Right now, no charges have been filed against the driver.