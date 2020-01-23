Michelle Carter released from prison

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Michelle Carter was let out of prison Thursday morning after serving less than a year for involuntary manslaughter.

BREAKING: Michelle Carter has left the Bristol County House of Corrections. She was mostly blocked by corrections officers during her exit. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/hqsucmhaFx — Alexandra Leslie (@AlexandraLeslie) January 23, 2020

Carter was convicted of the charge in the 2014 death of her boyfriend, Conrad Roy III, and sentenced to 15 months behind bars.

The case garnered national attention and sparked legislative proposals in Massachusetts to criminalize suicide coercion.

Eyewitness News cameras were there as she walked out of the Bristol County House of Correction in Dartmouth Thursday morning.

Carter, 23, accrued enough good-time credits to receive an early release, according to the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, who called her “a model inmate.”

They said Carter attended a variety of programs, from religious to vocational, and held a job at the women’s prison.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Carter’s appeal.

