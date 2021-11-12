McKee extends school mask mandate by a month

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Governor Dan McKee signed an executive order Friday extending the use of masks in schools.

The order, originally issued on August 19 after McKee declared a disaster emergency required teachers and students to wear masks in the classroom, is being extended until December 11.

The order will remain in effect until that date unless renewed, modified, or terminated by a subsequent executive order.

.@GovDanMcKee just signed an executive order extending the school mask mandate through Dec. 11 https://t.co/wfU1Lc1NFR [pdf] — Ted Nesi (@TedNesi) November 12, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as 12 News works to learn more.