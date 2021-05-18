Mayor: 3 people shot in Fall River park

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Police are investigating after three people were shot during an incident at a Fall River park, according to Mayor Paul Coogan.

Cruisers could be seen lining the streets surrounding Griffin Park, and on Brand Street, detectives placed several evidence markers in the middle of the roadway.

Coogan said at least one of the victims was rushed to the hospital via ambulance, while the other two were driven there.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is provided.