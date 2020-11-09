Massachusetts State Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

Breaking News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police have joined Pittsfield police in the search for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Police said Roos Bajanth left her home in Pittsfield around 8:30 p.m. Saturday and never returned home. Police are investigating the possibility that she may be with an unknown man she met online.

Roos is described as 5’5″ tall, about 90 pounds, and wearing a brown winter jacket, red shirt, and possibly pajamas.

Information suggests she may have been in Schenectady, N.Y. earlier Sunday, but whether she is still in that area remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have seen the girl or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Pittsfield Police at 413-448-9700 ext. 0.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 11/4/20:Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour