Massachusetts State Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police have joined Pittsfield police in the search for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Police said Roos Bajanth left her home in Pittsfield around 8:30 p.m. Saturday and never returned home. Police are investigating the possibility that she may be with an unknown man she met online.

Roos is described as 5’5″ tall, about 90 pounds, and wearing a brown winter jacket, red shirt, and possibly pajamas.

Information suggests she may have been in Schenectady, N.Y. earlier Sunday, but whether she is still in that area remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have seen the girl or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Pittsfield Police at 413-448-9700 ext. 0.