Massachusetts reports first vaping-related death

BOSTON (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced Monday that a woman in her 60s from Hampshire County has died from a “vaping-associated lung injury.”

It was the state’s first vaping-related death reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), according to health officials.

Officials said the woman—who has not been identified—was among the 121 suspected cases of vaping-related lung injury, of which nine have been confirmed and 10 are listed as “probable.”

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker issued a four-month ban on the sale of all vaping products last month.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as we work to gather more information.

