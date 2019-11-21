Massachusetts lawmakers pass flavored tobacco ban

BOSTON (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Senate has passed a bill that would ban all flavored tobacco products, including menthol.

The 32-6 vote came just after midnight after hours of debate.

Senate approves tobacco flavor ban bill that also imposes new tax on vaping products. Vote was 32-6. #mapoli — State House News (@statehousenews) November 21, 2019

The bill applies to all tobacco products, including cigarettes, e-cigarettes, chewing tobacco, cigars, pipe tobacco, and snuff.

Known as An Act Modernizing Tobacco Control, bill also institutes a 75 percent excise tax on e-cigarettes and e-liquids, and expands health coverage for tobacco use cessation products and counseling.

Massachusetts Gov. Charles Baker is expected to swiftly sign the bill into law.

In September, the governor declared a public health emergency and placed a temporary, statewide ban on the sale of all vape products citing reports of illnesses and deaths related to vaping.

Gov. Gina Raimondo also enacted a similar but less extensive ban in Rhode Island, targeting only the sale of flavored vaping products. At the time, she said her order focused on protecting children, whom she said are the targets of vaping sales.

Though not planned, Thursday’s vote coincided with the American Cancer Society’s annual Great American Smokeout.