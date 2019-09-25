Massachusetts confirms 4th EEE death, 11th human case

BOSTON (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced Wednesday that a resident of Essex County has died from eastern equine encephalitis (EEE), marking the state’s fourth death so far this year.

A man in his 70s from Worcester County also reportedly contracted the virus, bringing the state’s number of human cases to 11 on the year. As a result, officials said Auburn, Charlton, Dudley, Leicester, Southbridge and Spencer have been elevated to “high-risk” for EEE.

The news comes just one day after Connecticut reported its second EEE death and two days after a third person died in Massachusetts.

Rhode Island has had three reported human cases of EEE and one death this year. The state will conduct another round of aerial spraying Wednesday night.

While spraying can reduce the risk of contracting mosquito-borne illnesses, state officials say the most important steps are the ones taken by residents to protect themselves such as staying indoors when possible from dusk until dawn, wearing long pants and long sleeves, and using bug spray containing DEET.

“Although mosquito populations are declining at this time of year, risk from EEE will continue until the first hard frost,” Mass. State Epidemiologist Dr. Catherine Brown said. “We continue to emphasize the need for people to protect themselves from mosquito bites.”