WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The body of a 21-year-old man was recovered from the Blackstone River in Woonsocket on Sunday night.

12 News was on the scene as dive team members from the Woonsocket and Cumberland fire departments searched the water.

Fire officials said the victim was located a short time later and pronounced dead at the scene. The body is being sent to the medical examiner’s office to determine the official cause of death.

We’ll continue to update this Breaking News story as more information becomes available.