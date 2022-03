PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries on Sunday night following a stabbing on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Major David Lapatin told 12 News, the victim was stabbed multiple times and underwent surgery for his injuries. He is currently in stable condition at Rhode Island Hospital.

Police continue to search for a suspect.

