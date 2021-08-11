Man stabbed on board RIPTA bus; police searching for suspect

PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) — The search is on for a suspect after Providence police say a man was stabbed on board a RIPTA bus Wednesday afternoon.

According to Commander Thomas Verdi, the stabbing occurred around 3:45 p.m. in the area of Empire and Fountain streets and stemmed from an argument between the suspect and victim.

Verdi said the suspect fled toward Sabin Street and was last seen in the area of Kennedy Plaza.

The victim, a 48-year-old man, suffered “serious lacerations” to his right arm and was transported to Rhode Island Hospital where he’s currently listed in stable condition, Verdi said.

This story is developing and will be updated as we learn more information.

