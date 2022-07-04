NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The man who identified himself as the victim in a North Providence stabbing now faces three charges related to the incident.

Andrew Morgan, 35, allegedly stabbed himself. Police said the incident stemmed from a fight between Morgan and his girlfriend, who reportedly showed signs of abuse on her body.

Morgan initially told police a Hispanic or Black man stabbed him in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Smithfield Road while he was out walking his dog around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Chief Alfredo Ruggiero Jr. told 12 News his department “wasted resources” searching for a non-existent suspect overnight. 12 News observed police at the apartment complex on Monday afternoon.

Morgan is now charged with domestic simple assault, disorderly conduct and filing a false police report.

12 News is working to gather more information. Check back for updates.