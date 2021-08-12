Man shot, wounded in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man was taken to Rhode Island Hospital after a shooting Thursday night in Providence, city police confirm.

Police say the man was shot around 7 p.m. while standing near the intersection of Chalkstone Avenue and Smith Street.

The severity of his injuries is unclear at this time.

Major David Lapatin said tells 12 News it appears the victim was targeted.

Police have a portion of the area blocked off with crime tape and were seen interviewing possible witnesses.

12 News has a crew at the scene gathering information. Check back for updates.

The shooting is the latest in a series of violent incidents in Providence over the past few weeks, including several shootings and stabbings, two of which were deadly.

Mayor Jorge Elorza says Providence police have been working with Rhode Island State Police in an effort to address the increase in violent crimes. He believes at least some of the violence has been retaliatory in nature, but police have not indicated that any of the incidents were connected.

