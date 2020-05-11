Man injured in fall in East Providence

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man was injured after falling from about three and a half stories at the Kettle Point Apartments in East Providence, according to police.

It happened just before 9:00 p.m. Sunday. Investigators said it appears the man was trying to climb down from a fourth floor balcony.

The man was transported by ambulance to the hospital and police say his injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

Police said alcohol appears to be a factor. The incident remains under investigation.