Man injured in fall in East Providence

Breaking News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man was injured after falling from about three and a half stories at the Kettle Point Apartments in East Providence, according to police.

It happened just before 9:00 p.m. Sunday. Investigators said it appears the man was trying to climb down from a fourth floor balcony.

The man was transported by ambulance to the hospital and police say his injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

Police said alcohol appears to be a factor. The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com