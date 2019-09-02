Man in critical condition after Newport house fire

Breaking News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — A man was rushed to Newport Hospital in critical condition following a house fire Sunday night.

Firefighters were called to 47 Dudley Street for a report of flames and smoke coming from the back of the house.

Crews quickly located the victim inside the home, according to Newport Fire Marshal Wayne Clark.

The fire remains under investigation, but Clark said it appears to be accidental.

An Eyewitness News crew is on the scene and will bring you updates both online and on the air.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Community

Target 12

Live Cams