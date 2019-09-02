Man in critical condition after Newport house fire

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — A man was rushed to Newport Hospital in critical condition following a house fire Sunday night.

Firefighters were called to 47 Dudley Street for a report of flames and smoke coming from the back of the house.

Crews quickly located the victim inside the home, according to Newport Fire Marshal Wayne Clark.

The fire remains under investigation, but Clark said it appears to be accidental.

Neighbors tell me they tried banging on the home door themselves, texting and calling when they saw lots of smoke coming from the home. — Courtney Carter (@_CourtneyNews) September 2, 2019

