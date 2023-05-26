BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — A man’s body was found inside a car belonging to a Bristol man who’s been missing for weeks, police said.

The car belonging to Alan Mello, 76, was found just before 10:30 a.m. Friday “embedded in extremely dense overgrowth and brush,” police said, while they were searching the area of Metacom Avenue in Bristol.

Inside, they found a man’s body in the driver’s seat. However, the identification and cause of death has yet to be determined by the medical examiner.

Mello was reported missing on May 22 but was last in contact with family and friends on May 13.

Police later learned that Mello might have traveled to Norton to visit a friend before being reported missing, which led them to the discovery. They do not believe foul play was involved but there were also no skid marks and debris near the site that indicated a crash.

“Chief Lynch and the members of the Bristol Police Department extend their thoughts and sympathy to the family of Alan Mello during this difficult time,” Major Brian Burke of the Bristol Police Department said.

The investigation is ongoing.