Man dies after being pulled from water at Swansea Town Beach

SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — A man was pulled from the water at the Swansea Town Beach Sunday night, according to police.

Police said bystanders were already performing CPR when officers arrived to the scene around 6:16 p.m.

The victim had been swimming with a friend, who noticed he was in trouble and called for help, according to police.

Police officers took over CPR until an ambulance arrived. The man was rushed to Charlton Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are not releasing the victim’s name pending family notification.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office is now handling the investigation.