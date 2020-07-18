Man dead after being pulled from Cranston pool

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A man has died after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool at a home on Linden Ave in Cranston.

Major Todd Patalano says police and fire responded to the call for a possible drowning just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, emergency personnel pulled the man from the pool and began CPR. They continued life-saving measures while transporting the victim to Rhode Island Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim’s identity has not been released. Cranston police continue to investigate the incident.

