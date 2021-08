PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police responded to a deadly crash involving a pedestrian late Monday night.

According to police, the 61-year-old man was hit by a truck while crossing Broad Street in the area of Sacket Street.

Police say the driver remained on scene, and the accident reconstruction team is now there investigating.

Drivers are told to avoid the area if possible.

12 News is working to gather more information. Check back for updates.