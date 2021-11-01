Man, 28, threatens priest and parishioners with a gun at Providence church

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police say a 28-year-old man was arrested after threatening a priest and several parishioners with a gun outside St. Mary’s Church Monday night.

The incident happened at 8:00 p.m., and police apprehended the unknown man at a nearby apartment at 530 Broadway. It is unclear if the man lived in the apartment.

At this time, the gun has not been recovered and police are actively investigating.

St. Mary’s is the same church where a priest, Father James Jackson, was arrested for possession of child pornography in October.

Jackson was arraigned and held on $5,000 surety bail. He was taken to the ACI and is expected to be in court at a later date.