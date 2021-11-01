Man, 28, threatens priest and parishioners with a gun at Providence church

Breaking News
Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police say a 28-year-old man was arrested after threatening a priest and several parishioners with a gun outside St. Mary’s Church Monday night.

The incident happened at 8:00 p.m., and police apprehended the unknown man at a nearby apartment at 530 Broadway. It is unclear if the man lived in the apartment.

At this time, the gun has not been recovered and police are actively investigating.

St. Mary’s is the same church where a priest, Father James Jackson, was arrested for possession of child pornography in October.

Jackson was arraigned and held on $5,000 surety bail. He was taken to the ACI and is expected to be in court at a later date.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 10/15/2021: Sen. Louis DiPalma, (D) District 12

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community