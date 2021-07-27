Man, 18, stabbed to death at New Bedford park

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was fatally stabbed early Tuesday morning in New Bedford, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

A Massachusetts State Police Trooper was patrolling the area of Clasky Common Park around 1:30 a.m. when a female flagged him down, saying there was a man lying unresponsive in the park.

The trooper found the victim, an 18-year-old New Bedford man, suffering from multiple stab wounds and requested medical help.

The victim was taken to Saint Luke’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made at this time as police continue to investigate.

