Local icon Nick Cardi dies

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Rhode Island legend has passed away following a valiant fight with cancer.

Nick Cardi—the eldest of the Cardi brothers—was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer in 2015, but that didn’t stop him from the philanthropic work he was so passionate about.

Nick, alongside his brothers Ron and Pete, helped expand their father’s business from a small store/warehouse in Knightsville to multiple locations, making it one of the more successful businesses in the area.

Our brother, Nick, passed away today after a 4 year battle with cancer. Thoughts and prayers are with Nick’s wife, son & our family. The Cardi family tradition in the furniture and mattress business continues with Ron, Pete & our entire team of employees, for many years to come. pic.twitter.com/1INdWbkFor — Cardi's Furniture (@NIROPE) August 2, 2019

They’ve used their notoriety and success to help dozens of organizations over the years. Nick especially loved the children at Meeting Street and would often go to the school to either read to the kids, pass out candy at Halloween, or be there for special moments.

The annual Meeting Street Telethon was something he really cherished. He also supported the Ronald McDonald House, AIDS Project RI, and Alzheimer’s Association.

Nick loved people, especially his family. He was a husband, father, brother, son and friend, and everyone at Eyewitness News will miss him dearly.