PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket police responded to the corner of Carnation Street and Broadway just after eight o’clock on Sunday night.

An hour later, a large police presence remained on the scene and the street was blocked off by police vehicles.

We have a 12 News crew on the scene, gathering details.

Heavy police presence on the corner of Carnation and Broadway in Pawtucket . We’re working to gather details at this time. More tonight on @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/B6fjzf8OTC — Matt Paddock WPRI (@MattPaddockTV) January 31, 2022

This is a Breaking News story and will be updated when more information becomes available.