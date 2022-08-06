NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating an armed home invasion on Wentworth Street in North Providence.

North Providence Police Chief Alfredo Ruggiero told 12 News around 6:20 on Saturday night, four to five Black males wearing face coverings while armed with “black handguns with extended magazines,” broke through the front door of the home.

Ruggiero says the suspects held three adults (one man and two women) inside the home at gunpoint. The chief says they were not harmed.

“At this time they are are not being cooperative and requesting that police vacate their home,” the chief added.

Ruggiero says the suspects stole approximately $3,000 in cash “and possibly drugs.”



North Providence police are canvassing the area checking home security camera and other leads. Witnesses stated they observed a blue Honda flee from the scene at a high rate of speed, according to the chief.

At least five North Providence police cruisers could be seen outside a home on Wentworth Street on Saturday evening.

This is a developing story. 12 News has a crew on scene trying to learn more information. Check back for updates.