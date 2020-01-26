Breaking News
Lakers great Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Lakers great Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

by: KRON and The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant attends an NBA basketball game between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

CALABASAS, Calif. (KRON/AP) — Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday morning, according to TMZ.

Reports say he was on board with at least three other people at the time the private helicopter went down.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department say there were no survivors.

Emergency crews responded after a helicopter crashed and sparked a small brush fire Sunday in Southern California, authorities said.

The crash occurred in Calabasas, said Art Marrujo, a dispatch supervisor with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

He didn’t know how many people were on board or if there were any injuries.

Firefighters worked to douse flames that spread through about an acre (.40 hectares) of dry brush, Marrujo said.

Calabasas is a city of 23,000 people about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

