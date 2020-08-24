Kellyanne Conway leaving the White House

Breaking News

Counselor to President Kellyanne Conway listens during the daily White House briefing, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in the briefing room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (WPRI) — Kellyanne Conway announced she is leaving the White House at the end of the month to focus on her family, according to a statement late Sunday.

Conway has been a close advisor to President Trump dating back to the 2016 campaign. She said, “I am deeply grateful to the President for this honor, and to the First Lady, the Vice President and Mrs. Pence, my colleagues in the White House and the Administration,and the countless people who supported me and my work.”

Conway said she plans to focus on her four children and added that her husband, a conservative who has often been at odds with President Trump, is also making changes.

George Conway tweeted to followers Sunday that he is withdrawing from Project Lincoln, as well taking a hiatus from Twitter.

Kellyanne Conway said her decision is “completely my choice and my voice,” and that she will announce future plans.

