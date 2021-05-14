Special Coverage

Jury finds Correia guilty on 21 counts of extortion, wire fraud, conspiracy

BOSTON (WPRI) — Former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia has been convicted of 21 criminal counts including extortion, wire fraud, filing false tax returns, and conspiracy.

He was found not guilty of three counts.

Correia’s sentencing has been scheduled for Sept. 20. In the meantime, he will be released on bail with an ankle monitor.

Correia was arrested twice while mayor of Fall River, first accused of defrauding investors in his tech app, then again for allegedly extorting bribes from prospective marijuana vendors, a building owner and his then-chief of staff. Correia has denied the charges.

Interactive Timeline: The Rise and Fall of Jasiel Correia »

Four co-conspirators charged alongside Correia have all pleaded guilty, including former chief of staff Genoveva Andrade. She did not testify at trial, nor did Correia take the stand in his own defense.

Over the course of the trial the jury heard from 36 witnesses, all but three for the government, including two of the four co-conspirators. The jury began deliberations Tuesday morning.

The jury submitted its first question to the judge Thursday afternoon, seeking clarification about an extortion charge, then submitted a second question Friday morning.

