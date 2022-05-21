PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating a shooting on Prospect Street in Pawtucket.
Our 12 News crew arrived to the scene just before seven o’clock Saturday night. Crime scene tape was up and we counted over a dozen evidence markers on the ground.
Witnesses said they saw a man suffering a gunshot wound run into a nearby business for help.
Police remained on the scene until about 9 p.m. They have not released further details on their investigation.
We will continue to update this breaking news story both online and on-the-air.