PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating a shooting on Prospect Street in Pawtucket.

Our 12 News crew arrived to the scene just before seven o’clock Saturday night. Crime scene tape was up and we counted over a dozen evidence markers on the ground.

Witnesses said they saw a man suffering a gunshot wound run into a nearby business for help.

Police remained on the scene until about 9 p.m. They have not released further details on their investigation.

