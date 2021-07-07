Investigation underway after man found dead with gunshot wound inside Seekonk apartment

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside of an apartment building in Seekonk Tuesday night.

Just before 10 p.m., officers responded to reports of possible gunshots fired inside of an apartment at the Greenbrier Village Apartments area on Forsythe Circle

Upon arrival, officials located a deceased man with an apparent gunshot wound.

Seekonk Police, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, and Massachusetts State Police are handling the investigation.

No additional information has been released at this time.

