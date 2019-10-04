Man killed after being hit by SUV on I-195 in Seekonk

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle on I-195 West in Seekonk, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Police said the incident occurred between Exits 1 and 2 just before 7 p.m.

The man, who is in his early 20’s or early 30’s, was walking in the left travel lane when he was hit by a Toyota Rav4, according to police. The driver remained on scene and fully cooperated with investigators.

It’s unclear at this time why the man was walking along the highway. Police are working to identify the man at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.