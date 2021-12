PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating the city’s latest homicide after a man was shot on Huxley Avenue on Saturday night.

Major David Lapatin told 12 News, the victim was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital.

No weapon was found, but police located several shell casings, according to Lapatin.

A heavy police presence here on Huxley Ave. here in Providence.

