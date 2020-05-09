Fire badly damages home in Chepatchet

GLOCESTER, R.I. (WPRI) — Fire tore through a home on Spruce Ridge Road in Chepatchet Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the scene shortly after 3:30 p.m. and were assisted by departments from several surrounding communities.

The flames were quickly extinguished, but the home was left badly damaged and appears to be uninhabitable. There were no injuries reported at this time.

Chepachet FD and several other local fire departments, respond to a house fire on Spruce Ridge Drive.



No injuries reported at this time. The house is severely damaged and looks to be uninhabitable. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/O9DzCXyfu8 — Merrill Sampson (@_MerrillSampson) May 9, 2020

Smoke continued to billow from the charred out structure as crews continued to put out hot spots.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

