Highway blocked in North Kingstown as crews respond to crash

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Three people were injured – one critically – after a crash on Route 403 in North Kingstown.

The crash occurred on Route 403 West in the area of Exit 3.

Fire Chief Scott Kettelle said two vehicles and an Ocean State Job Lot truck were involved in the crash.

Kettelle said three people were rushed to the hospital with injuries. One of the victims is in critical condition.

Traffic is currently being diverted away from the area as crews investigate.

Officials are asking drivers to seek alternate routes in the meantime.

