SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Seekonk and State police are on scene of an active investigation in Seekonk on Sunday morning.

Several cruisers were seen in the area of Route 6 near School Street.

A 12 News crew on scene says that the areas from Primrose Drive to Warren Avenue is closed to public traffic.

While it is unclear what lead up to the investigation, Seekonk police said on social media to avoid the area.

Please continue to avoid the area of Route 6 and School Street. We are conducting an active investigation due to an earlier incident. The situation is under control and there is no threat to the public. — Seekonk Police Dept. (@SeekonkPD) November 28, 2021

We have an active scene on Route 6 in the area of School Street. Traffic is detoured away from the area. Please avoid this area and seek an alternate route. — Seekonk Police Dept. (@SeekonkPD) November 28, 2021

