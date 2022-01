PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Fire fighters in Pawtucket were called to what residents are saying was a fire inside an apartment complex Sunday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., crews were called to Coats Manor on Lonsdale Ave.

Residents say a fire started on the first floor, they also heard fire alarms going off and saw smoke filling the hallway.

A 12 News team on scene saw dozens of fire apparatus on scene.

A heavy fire presence at Coats Manor in Pawtucket we are working on gathering details at this time we will have more tonight on @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/olYbmm2Pt0 — Matt Paddock WPRI (@MattPaddockTV) January 30, 2022

UPDATE: Pawtucket fire tell us the fire started on the first floor and will leave 20-30 people displaced. They say 6-7 people were transported to the hospital for injuries. More tonight on @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/LtkCzMTyIN — Matt Paddock WPRI (@MattPaddockTV) January 30, 2022

This is a Breaking News story and will be updated when more information becomes available.