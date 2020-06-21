Head-on crash in Smithfield leaves one person dead

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — A man in his 60s has died following a head-on crash on Route 44 (Putnam Pike) in Greenville.

Deputy Fire Chief Jim Grenga said a car and converted military truck collided around 2 p.m. Sunday.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Grenga. Another person was transported by ambulance with injuries. Their immediate condition is not known.

Eyewitness News has reached out to Smithfield Police and is awaiting more information on their investigation. We’ll continue to update this story both online and on-the-air at 6:30 p.m.

