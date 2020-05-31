Graffiti sprayed on Rhode Island State House, glass doors broken

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Members of the Rhode Island State Police responded to the State House Saturday night after reports of vandalism.

Several explicit messages could be seen spray painted on steps, the building entrance, and two doors with glass were broken. About 50 protesters were assembled, with people coming in and out.

Earlier in the day, thousands marched to the State House to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man killed by police in Minnesota on Monday. Providence police reported no incidents at that rally, which remained peaceful.

