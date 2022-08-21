PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — According to a release from Governor Dan McKee’s office, he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Late yesterday evening, Governor McKee tested positive for COVID-19. He only has minor symptoms because he is vaccinated and twice boosted. After speaking with his doctor, the Governor has begun taking the antiviral medication Paxlovid and is isolating for 5 days,” said Senior Communications Advisor Matthew Sheaff in a statement.

“During this time he will be working remotely. The Governor is in good spirits and is grateful for the support of his family and staff. He looks forward to getting back to work in person, meeting with constituents and keeping Rhode Island’s economic momentum going.”

JUST IN: @GovDanMcKee’s office says the 71-year-old has tested positive for COVID-19.



Spokesperson says after speaking with his doctor, McKee has begun taking the antiviral Paxlovid and will isolate for five days.



McKee is vaccinated and twice boosted. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/wqGr6qCtZQ — Alexandra Leslie (@AlexandraLeslie) August 21, 2022

Sheaff added that the Governor’s team will be reaching out to those who may have been exposed over the past two days and that those exposed are encouraged to monitor for symptoms and test on the sixth day after potential exposure.