FOSTER, R.I. (WPRI) — The investigation continues into a crash that killed two teens in Foster last week.

Foster Police Chief David Breit identified the victims as Michael Matthews and Payton Baxter, both 17.

The crash occurred in a rural part of town on Salisbury Road, not far from Route 6.

Two other teens, who have not been identified, were also in the car and were brought to the hospital for evaluation. The status of their injuries is unknown.

Matthews and Baxter were both Ponaganset students, according to Dr. Renee Palazzo, superintendent of the Foster-Glocester Regional School District.

“Sadly, our Ponaganset community is mourning the loss of two students who passed away last night from a car accident,” she previously wrote in a statement. “Our sympathy goes out to the families affected by this loss. We are here to support those who are impacted by this incident and school counselors, school psychologists, and school social workers will be available to speak with students about this tragedy starting tomorrow.”

There’s no word on whether any other vehicles were involved.

Foster police are investigating what led up to the crash.