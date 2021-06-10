Judge rejects plea deal in corruption case of former Correia chief of staff

BOSTON (WPRI) — A federal court judge has rejected a plea deal in the public corruption case of Genoveva Andrade, ex-chief of staff to former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia, saying he disagreed with the negotiated sentence.
Andrade agreed to plead guilty in December to extortion, conspiracy and making false statements in exchange for a $10,000 fine and no jail time.
Judge Douglas Woodlock insisted that Andrade should be incarcerated and potentially pay restitution to the citizens of Fall River.
In pleading guilty, Andrade admitted to helping Correia shake down a marijuana vendor for a bribe, as well as giving the former mayor half of her salary as a kickback.
Last month, Correia was convicted of 21 criminal counts including extortion, wire fraud and filing false tax returns. In addition to extorting prospective marijuana business owners, he was found guilty of defrauding investors in his now-defunct startup company.
Correia is scheduled to be sentenced in September and faces up to 20 years in prison.
Andrade did not take the stand during Correia’s trial.
Woodlock’s decision sets her case back to square one, meaning Andrade can try to negotiate a new deal with prosecutors or stand trial.
Target 12 Investigator Steph Machado is in Boston for the sentencing. Stay with 12 News and WPRI.com for updates.
Full Coverage: Jasiel Correia Trial » | Timeline: Jasiel Correia Scandal »