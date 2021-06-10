Judge rejects plea deal in corruption case of former Correia chief of staff

BOSTON (WPRI) — A federal court judge has rejected a plea deal in the public corruption case of Genoveva Andrade, ex-chief of staff to former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia, saying he disagreed with the negotiated sentence.

Andrade agreed to plead guilty in December to extortion, conspiracy and making false statements in exchange for a $10,000 fine and no jail time.

Judge Douglas Woodlock insisted that Andrade should be incarcerated and potentially pay restitution to the citizens of Fall River.

Asst US Attorney Zach Hafer declines to comment on the unexpected rejection of the plea deal for Gen Andrade, former chief of staff to Jasiel Correia — Steph Machado (@StephMachado) June 10, 2021

Gen Andrade’s attorney declines to comment on the turn of events. Andrade left court crying with family — Steph Machado (@StephMachado) June 10, 2021

In pleading guilty, Andrade admitted to helping Correia shake down a marijuana vendor for a bribe, as well as giving the former mayor half of her salary as a kickback.

Last month, Correia was convicted of 21 criminal counts including extortion, wire fraud and filing false tax returns. In addition to extorting prospective marijuana business owners, he was found guilty of defrauding investors in his now-defunct startup company.

In a pre-sentencing memo, prosecutors refer to Andrade as a “consigliere” to Correia, who “ran Fall River as an old-school, pay-to-play, corrupt city.”



They note that she took responsibility for her actions in pleading guilty, “in stark contrast” to Correia — Steph Machado (@StephMachado) June 10, 2021

For our non-organized crime consumers, "consigliere" is an adviser to mob boss in a crime family. https://t.co/3kiM5Diado — Tim White (@TimWhiteRI) June 10, 2021

Correia is scheduled to be sentenced in September and faces up to 20 years in prison.

Andrade did not take the stand during Correia’s trial.

Woodlock’s decision sets her case back to square one, meaning Andrade can try to negotiate a new deal with prosecutors or stand trial.

Target 12 Investigator Steph Machado is in Boston for the sentencing. Stay with 12 News and WPRI.com for updates.

