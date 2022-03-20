CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A home on Marion Avenue in Cranston was left badly damaged following a house fire on Sunday afternoon.

Flames were shooting from the home when crews arrived shortly after 4 p.m.

The fire was quickly knocked down. Right now, the extent of damage is unclear and there’s no word on any injuries.

A neighbor told 12 News, the house has been vacant for some time.

