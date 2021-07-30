Flames rip through triple decker in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A triple decker in Providence was destroyed by a three-alarm fire Friday evening.

It happened at around 7 p.m. at a home on Simmons Street, near Ethan Street in the city’s Silver Lake neighborhood.

Witnesses said they heard what sounded like fireworks going off in or near the home at around the same time the fire started.

Crews on scene set up a collapse zone around the house as a precaution.

This is a developing story, stick with 12 News for updates on air and WPRI.com.

