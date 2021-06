BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — Fire swept through a home on Hope Street in Bristol on Saturday night.

Crews arrived to find heavy flames coming from the front of the house in the 800 block just after 6 p.m.

The fire was quickly knocked down, but there is significant damage to the second floor and roof.

Officials said no one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A structure fire breaking out on the 800 block of Hope Street. The Fire Chief tells us that there were no injuries but a dog was inside the home and is now safe. @wpri12 catching on camera the moment the owner found out her furry friend was found safe and sound. pic.twitter.com/PYKvhaZDig — Matt Paddock WPRI (@MattPaddockTV) June 26, 2021