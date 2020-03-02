First confirmed case of coronavirus in New York State

NEW YORK (WPRI) — New York State is dealing with its first positive case of novel coronavirus.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed the test results Sunday night, saying the patient is a woman in her late 30s, who contracted the virus while traveling abroad in Iran. She is currently isolated in her home.
Cuomo said has respiratory symptoms, but she is not in serious condition and has been in a “controlled situation” since arriving to New York.
“There is no reason for undue anxiety — the general risk remains low in New York. We are diligently managing this situation and will continue to provide information as it becomes available,” Cuomo said.
The positive test was made by a laboratory in Albany, New York and not the Centers for Disease Control.
